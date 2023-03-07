Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
San Diego Union-Tribune

Bucks won't have Antetokounmpo, Holiday against Magic

4 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando.

Milwaukee's injury report for the game lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as unavailable. Antetokounmpo has a non-COVID illness and Holiday has a sore neck.

The Bucks also won’t have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews. Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip) and Gary Harris (sore left adductor) also have been ruled out for Tuesday's game. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

