Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Botanical body care line pays tribute to Mexican culture

By Natay Holmes,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2lG7_0lAi5TRt00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As part of Women’s History month, we are highlighting a local entrepreneur that's changing the face of bath and body essentials.

Nopalera is a Mexican-botanical body care line that is now gaining national attention. The owner, Sandra Velasquez, says her products are meant to elevate and celebrate the Latino community.

“I had no experience in the beauty industry whatsoever,” says Velasquez. “I use to be a professional musician.”

Sandra Velazquez says she never saw herself as an entrepreneur but, in 2019 a career shift forced her to try something different.

“I was at my parent's house. My father gave me a six foot table and I started to mix soap,” says Velasquez. “Everything was born here in San Diego, even using the Nopales that were in my parent's yard.”

The Nopal is also known as the “Prickly Pear Cactus.” The plant is very popular in Mexican culture.

“As someone who is of Mexican heritage, we grew up eating Nopales,” said the bath and body brand owner. “So I really feel like we took it for granted because it is literally everywhere.”

Velasquez says the plant is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The Mexican-botanical bath and body products include soaps, scrubs, and lotions. The design on the packaging shows a woman with a cactus crown.

“The brand really took off right away because I think the community was ready for the brand that they could see themselves in. That made them feel proud and made them feel seen,” said Velasquez.

The brand was launched during the pandemic. Since then Nopalera has been recognized nationally and also appeared as a contestant on the ABC TV show Shark Tank.

There are 400 boutiques nationwide that now sell Nopalera products. Velasquez says the number one vendor is “Artelexia,” located in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood.

“The fact that the number one boutique is here in San Diego makes me feel so proud,” says Velasquez. “I remember before I launched Nopalera, going into Artelexia, and just saying wow one day my brand is going to be in this store. And it is.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Formerly homeless woman moves into apartment with help from local organization
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
San Diego little league seeks help saving field
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego’s biggest Rummage Sale all weekend!
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Job openings for the City of San Diego
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Beloved Point Loma doctor suffers head injury, dies of 'Talk and Die Syndrome'
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Family concerned about home in San Bernardino mountains
Running Springs, CA1 day ago
Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 9-12
San Diego, CA4 days ago
How to get on a waitlist for affordable housing in San Diego
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Underserved SD communities rally for youth centers to curb violence, drugs
San Diego, CA2 days ago
$1M Scratchers ticket sold at National City store
National City, CA2 days ago
Former students express shock, disbelief over teacher's arrest
National City, CA3 days ago
San Diego couple's murder remains unsolved 14 years later
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Scripps Ranch family trapped at Lake Arrowhead cabin for two weeks
San Diego, CA3 days ago
What you need to know about safety when traveling to Mexico for medical care
San Diego, CA4 days ago
City of Escondido Police Update
Escondido, CA2 days ago
Former Chula Vista man suspected in Anne Frank House incident
Chula Vista, CA4 days ago
Street repair projects launched in several San Diego neighborhoods
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Beloved San Diego State professor dies of Legionella pneumonia
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Coyote caught in illegal jaw trap returned to wild after weeks of care
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Margaritaville Hotel coming to San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter in Summer 2023
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Chula Vista man tackles homelessness and drug abuse
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Carlsbad man recounts graduating in hospital after brain tumor
Carlsbad, CA5 days ago
San Diego Humane Society seeks donations during annual 'Kitten Shower'
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA3 days ago
Red flags parents should watch out for following award-winning teacher’s arrest
National City, CA3 days ago
Judge upholds hearing for Carlsbad woman convicted of killing husband
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
Man sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for fatal San Marcos stabbing
San Marcos, CA1 day ago
Loved ones mourn man killed in Fairmount Park hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy