Three smash-and-grab burglaries reported in Koreatown, Hollywood areas

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Smash-and-grab burglars targeted three businesses early today in the Koreatown and Hollywood areas and were being sought, police said.

The crimes occurred within a 15-minute period beginning around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The locations included a restaurant in the 3800 block of Sixth Street, a beauty supply shop in the 5800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and a coffee shop in the 5100 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the LAPD and reports from the scene.

The suspects were described only as three men who fled in a white SUV. Information on what was taken was not available.

