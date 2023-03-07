USC men's basketball: Six Trojans earn Pac-12 All-Conference honors

Senior guards Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson were both named All-Pac-12 first team selections

The Pac-12 announced its All-Conference awards for men's basketball on Tuesday and USC had six honorees.

Senior guards Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson were both named All-Pac-12 first team selections. Sophomore guard Reese Dixon-Waters was named the Sixth Players of the Year. Freshman guard Tre White was named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team and sophomore guard and redshirt junior forward Josh Morgan were both named to the conference's All-Defense team.

Ellis ended the regular season averaging a team high 18.1 points per game with a Pac-12-leading 81 three-pointers made. The senior had a tremendous end to conference play scoring 33 points in a win over Stanford, 35 in a loss to Arizona and 28 in a win over Arizona State.

Peterson was second in scoring averaging 14.1 points per game. He led the Trojans in rebounds (194) and assists (139). Dixon-Waters averaged 9.5 points in 27 games, 19 of which he came off the bench.

White started 27 games for USC averaging 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Johnson led USC with 69 steals, which ranked second among all Pac-12 players. The 69 steals ranks fourth on USC's all-time single-season steals list, per a release from USC Athletics . Morgan led the Pac-12 averaging 2.3 blocks per game. His 62 total blocks ranked 13th in the country.

UCLA took home the three biggest awards with Jaime Jaquez Jr. being named Player of the Year, Jalen Clark winning Defensive Player of the Year and Mick Cronin earning Coach of the Year honors. UCLA's Adem Bona was named the conference's Freshman of the Year and Arizona's Oumar Ballo received the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The next chance to watch USC play will be on Thursday night in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans will take on the winner of No. 6 Arizona State and No. 11 Oregon State in Las Vegas at 8:30 pm in the tournament quarterfinals.