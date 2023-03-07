Porterville Recorder

3-year-old tests positive for meth; 3 suspects, including mother, arrested By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com, 5 days ago

By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com, 5 days ago

Three suspects have been arrested after a 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, Porterville Police reported. Carah Barnett, 35, James Jones 38, and Benjamin Atchison, ...