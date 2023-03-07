Open in App
The Associated Press

Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd8E9_0lAi227o00
FILE - Brazil forward Debinha, left, celebrates after her goal off an assist from Marta, right, during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Japan, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the South American nation's sports ministry said Tuesday, March 7. The ministry said on Twitter that the country's bid “is being constructed by the government and sports bodies," including the Brazilian soccer confederation. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the South American nation’s sports ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the country’s bid “is being constructed by the government and sports bodies,” including the Brazilian soccer confederation.

Both Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.

A joint bid of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany as well as another of South Africa are also in contention. Soccer executives in the United States have recently said they’re considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

Brazil held the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

This year’s Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce its choice next year.

“We are starting to deal with this now. We have until March to show our interest and until May to work on it,” sports minister Ana Moser told website GE. “We are talking to the Brazilian soccer confederation and (potential) host cities.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
'Cocaine cat' escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC2 days ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL2 hours ago
Killing of Maryland high schooler solved 52 years later
Millersville, MD2 days ago
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers deny racist motives in appeals
Brunswick, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy