Des Moines Register Academic All-State 2023 nomination form

To superintendents, principals and school counselors:

The Des Moines Register will publish its annual Academic All-State recognition this spring in the Des Moines Sunday Register and at DesMoinesRegister.com, celebrating the accomplishments of high school seniors who excel in the classroom and in their community. We need your help to identify them.

When considering the student — and there should be one per high school — for nomination, educators should consider students based not only on their outstanding academic accomplishments, but also on their background, talents and contributions to their community. The absence of more specific criteria is intentional.

Professional school counselors, principals or other educators can now use the form below to enter the information on their respective school’s Academic All-State student. For continuity, the student and the educator must enter the information on the same online form. It may be easiest to enter the information together.

The deadline is 11 p.m. on April 4, 2023.

If you have questions, please email me at lgrundme@dmreg.com.

Thank you for your work educating Iowa’s children and assisting with this special recognition.