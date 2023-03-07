Open in App
Outsider.com

Phillip Rivers Denies Reaching Out to NFL Teams, Says They Reached Out to Him

By Sam Gillenwater,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBkNe_0lAhymqZ00
Joe Sargent | Getty Images

Several teams across the NFL are in desperate need of a quarterback. So, with that in mind, would anybody be interested in a 41-year-old Phillip Rivers? It appears so.

Reports had suggested that Rivers was contemplating a comeback. However, the 17-year veteran QB refuted the report that he was interested in doing so or that he or his camp had reached out to San Francisco and Miami. From what he said, the truth is the 49ers and Dolphins reached out to him about coming out of retirement.

“I heard from a couple of teams just kind of checking in,” Phillip Rivers said to AL.com. “I didn’t contact anyone. And I’m not going anywhere. I think maybe some teams, with some guys going down, may have been just looking for a contingency plan. But nothing came of it.”

“In my mind in the last couple of years, if a team had needed me? I might have had six or eight games left in me. But I’m not going into this fall thinking the same,” he said. “I think it’s done.”

Phillip Rivers retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, which he spent in Indianapolis after 16 years with the Chargers in San Diego and LA. He left the game with the sixth-most passing yards of all time with 63,440 as well as the sixth-most passing touchdowns with 421.

Since then, Rivers has spent time with his nine kids while also taking a role as a high school football coach.

With him being two seasons removed from the sport, it seemed far fetch that Phillip Rivers would really be making a return. Still, considering how many teams are in the race for quarterbacks in free agency and the NFL Draft, it’s interesting to see that some have gone as far as to include him as a Plan B.

WATCH: NFL Network Graphics Guy Takes a Tumble Running 40-Yard Dash at the Combine

So you think running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine is easy? Well, it’s not. And if you don’t believe us? Just ask the NFL Network graphics guy who made the rounds on social media after face-planting during his sprint.

Each year, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen takes part in the 40-yard dash to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year, he raced one of the network’s graphics guys, and it took a turn for the worse.

At about the 20-yard line, the graphics guy lost his balance and landed face-first.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA8 days ago
NFL Agents Have Harsh Words for Lamar Jackson Negotiating With Baltimore Ravens Without Agent
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Void Contract of James Bradberry After Penalty Cost Team Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA19 days ago
NFL Executive Comes Clean on Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Teammate Makes Surprising Admission About QB Negotiation
Baltimore, MD9 days ago
Tennessee Titans Star Bud Dupree Found Out He Was Being Released on Twitter
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Skip Bayless Rips Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys for Telegraphing Interest in One QB at NFL Combine
Fort Worth, TX7 days ago
Former NFL QB Calls Fans ‘Delusional’ for Believing Aaron Rodgers Can Fix New York Jets
New York City, NY2 days ago
New Billionaire Emerges as Potential Buyer of Washington Commanders
Washington, DC2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Adam Schefter Reveals New Details About Lamar Jackson Situation With Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case
Phoenix, AZ12 days ago
NFL Insider Says One NFL Team to Watch for Lamar Jackson
Washington, DC2 days ago
Robert Blake, ‘In Cold Blood’ Star, Dead at 89
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Green Bay Packers President Gives Strange Comment on Aaron Rodgers Returning as Starting QB
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Former Green Bay Packers Exec Makes Surprising Admission on Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Conflicting Reports Emerge on Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy