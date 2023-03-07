Open in App
Waynesboro, VA
The News Leader

Two suspects in Waynesboro armed robbery arrested, charged

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K223Q_0lAhvrC100

WAYNESBORO — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Waynesboro business in January, police said.

On Friday, police arrested Michael R. Womble, 30, of Waynesboro, and John D. Finch, 23, also of Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department said on the night of Jan. 14, the Tobacco and Vape Shop in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive was robbed by an armed individual.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and items, police said.

Finch is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Womble is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He's also facing two misdemeanor charges, according to police.

The two suspects are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

