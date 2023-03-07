Open in App
Pocatello, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman arrested after stealing items from Maverik, leading police on high-speed chase

By SHELBIE HARRIS,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCNky_0lAhvnuL00

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local woman was arrested Sunday evening after police say she stole items from a local convenience store and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit in winter road conditions.

Adahsia Quinn Speicher, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony eluding police and misdemeanor willful concealment following the incident, court records show.

Pocatello police were dispatched to the Maverik on the 2100 block of East Center Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man and woman, later identified as Speicher, willfully concealing items within the store, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The manager of the Maverik told dispatch that Speicher and the man left the store prior to their arrival and entered a red Ford Taurus parked in front of the store.

Upon arrival, officers located the car parked in front of the store and when an officer exited their patrol car to make contact with the suspects, Speicher fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police did not make note of what items Speicher and the man were stealing from the store, according to the report.

Speicher fled west on East Center Street and then south onto Interstate 15, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 65 mph zone, said police, adding that officers discontinued the pursuit at the south end of Pocatello due to high speed and poor road conditions.

An Idaho State Police trooper located the vehicle on Interstate 15 a short distance down the road and started a pursuit, police said.

Speicher finally stopped the car on Interstate 15 just north of Downey and was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

The man inside the store with Speicher is Dylan Reyos, 31, of West Valley, Utah, who was also a passenger in the vehicle pursuit. He was cited with misdemeanor willful concealment and released, police said.

Speicher appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which her bond was set at $10,000.

She is due back in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony eluding charge, Speicher faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Idaho Falls School District 91 superintendent leaving the district for apparent out-of-state job
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Dentist who died in snowmobile accident remembered as ‘fun-loving,’ ‘charismatic’ guy who loved to play
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Authorities release name of local man who died in three-vehicle crash
Chubbuck, ID20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local man arrested after reportedly trying to grab deputy's gun at hospital
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Pocatello man charged after allegedly threatening to stab a woman
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Police: Local man arrested for felony eluding, nearly running over officer
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Manslaughter charge dismissed against man who allegedly killed Pocatello pedestrian
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Pocatello hit-and-run victim with traumatic brain injury launches online fundraiser to help aid recovery
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after crash kills 85-year-old man
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
Bannock County converting former Robert Allen dealership into Safe Teen Assessment Center
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Firefighters trying to extinguish mobile home fire in McCammon
Mccammon, ID3 days ago
Idaho Falls Community Food Basket break in
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Former city councilman sentenced to prison for attempted fatal shooting at Idaho Falls City Hall
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
Man arrested in East Idaho with nearly 6 pounds of drugs
Idaho Falls, ID8 days ago
Two snowmobilers die, third rescued in unrelated incidents in region's backcountry
Downey, ID6 days ago
Local man reportedly kidnapped ex-girlfriend
Idaho Falls, ID8 days ago
Man who has worked at McDonald’s for 35 years gets a nice surprise for Feel Good Friday
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Forecast calls for ‘heavy snowfall’ and ‘gusty winds’ throughout eastern Idaho
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Local radio station goes off the air after nearly 100 years
Iona, ID3 days ago
After his death was ruled a suicide, a Blackfoot man’s family is left with more questions than answers
Blackfoot, ID11 days ago
Make-A-Wish Idaho to grant Emersyn’s wish to give softball equipment to Shelley High School
Shelley, ID2 days ago
Did You Know Idaho Law Makes Parking Like This in Your Driveway Illegal?
Boise, ID12 days ago
Hundreds of housing units being built throughout Chubbuck
Chubbuck, ID19 hours ago
Marsh Valley school board to discuss potentially closing down Lava Elementary School
Lava Hot Springs, ID4 days ago
OFF THE RAILS AND ON TRACK: New owners of downtown Pocatello brewery engineering a new future
Pocatello, ID6 days ago
School District 25 supplemental levy election set for Tuesday
Pocatello, ID1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy