Police: Local woman arrested after stealing items from Maverik, leading police on high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old local woman was arrested Sunday evening after police say she stole items from a local convenience store and then led officers on a high-speed pursuit in winter road conditions.

Adahsia Quinn Speicher, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony eluding police and misdemeanor willful concealment following the incident, court records show.

Pocatello police were dispatched to the Maverik on the 2100 block of East Center Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man and woman, later identified as Speicher, willfully concealing items within the store, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The manager of the Maverik told dispatch that Speicher and the man left the store prior to their arrival and entered a red Ford Taurus parked in front of the store.

Upon arrival, officers located the car parked in front of the store and when an officer exited their patrol car to make contact with the suspects, Speicher fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police did not make note of what items Speicher and the man were stealing from the store, according to the report.

Speicher fled west on East Center Street and then south onto Interstate 15, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 65 mph zone, said police, adding that officers discontinued the pursuit at the south end of Pocatello due to high speed and poor road conditions.

An Idaho State Police trooper located the vehicle on Interstate 15 a short distance down the road and started a pursuit, police said.

Speicher finally stopped the car on Interstate 15 just north of Downey and was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

The man inside the store with Speicher is Dylan Reyos, 31, of West Valley, Utah, who was also a passenger in the vehicle pursuit. He was cited with misdemeanor willful concealment and released, police said.

Speicher appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which her bond was set at $10,000.

She is due back in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony eluding charge, Speicher faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.