Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

NASCAR unveils names, logos for Chicago Street Race

By Larry Hawley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0ojP_0lAhrOB800

CHICAGO – The two inaugural races in downtown Chicago now have a name along with a logo.

NASCAR revealed them both on Tuesday morning as the event draws closer.

The stock car racing company announced that the Xfinity Race that will be run on Saturday, July 1 on the Chicago Street Course will be called “The Loop 121.” It will feature 55 laps on the 2.2-mile street course that starts and ends on Columbus Drive with stretches on Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

What tickets are for sale for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

This race will start at 4 p.m. central time on July 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ROIO_0lAhrOB800
(NASCAR)

“Grant Park 220” will be the name of the Cup Series race that will be run on Sunday, July 2 with the top drivers in NASCAR running 100 laps on the course. This race will begin at 4:30 p.m. central time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKTEX_0lAhrOB800
(NASCAR)

As part of the announcement, NASCAR announced that they would send local children to the Chicago Park District’s Summer Day Camp.

NASCAR’s history of racing in the Chicago area

“As the home of the nation’s first automobile race in 1895, the inaugural Chicago Street Race will recognize the city of Chicago with the Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121,” said Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese in a statement. “For the first-ever Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, we are proud to continue to have a positive impact in the Chicago community by sending one local youth for each mile of the Grant Park 220 to the Chicago Park District’s Summer Day Camp.”

This will be the first-ever street course event for NASCAR in Chicago after previously racing at tracks and stadiums in the area. The July 1 and 2 races will be the first for the stock cars in the area since June 2019, when NASCAR staged an ARCA, Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Taste of Chicago Announces Move to Chicagoland Speedway
Chicago, IL3 days ago
WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty named MVP at Dancing With Chicago’s Celebrities
Chicago, IL1 day ago
How WGN has covered Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘It’s an honor:’ Chicago company helps create ‘airless’ basketball that was used by NBA All-Star Weekend
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Street League Skateboarding set to make only US stop in Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Guinness is opening a brewery & taproom in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Top 20 St. Patrick’s Day celebration cities: Which 2 Illinois cities made the list?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 of the Best Irish Pubs in the US are in Illinois
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The Master at Work: Tracking a storm with Tom Skilling
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Downers Grove North shoots for history in IHSA Final Four
Downers Grove, IL2 days ago
Signs of spring and winter in Chicago this week
Chicago, IL4 days ago
7 Chicago Restaurants and Delis That Will Satisfy Your St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Craving
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers, report says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Weekend Break: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Old St. Pat’s Church
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Slushy and icy roads Friday morning for Chicago area
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Sunday’s Weather Report and Outlook
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Snow Totals: Chicago Suburb Records Whopping 9.6 Inches of Snow Fall
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bears establish a flag football league for girls overseas
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Patrick Kane gets on the board member of the Rangers Thursday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois Welcomes Convention To Honor Most Popular Sitcom In U.S.
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Chicago
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Bears awarded another draft pick in 2023
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Metamora stuns top-ranked Simeon in overtime to win Illinois Class 3A championship
Metamora, IL15 hours ago
Video: Illinois Snow Doesn’t Melt and Smells Like Plastic?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Blackhawks & Red Wings: A meeting of the rebuilds
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Chicago mayoral candidates meet for second forum before runoff election
Chicago, IL2 days ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Snow totals: Who saw the most?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois Couple Takes Romantic Trip to Wi, With $250k of Cocaine
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy