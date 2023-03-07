NASCAR unveils names, logos for Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO – The two inaugural races in downtown Chicago now have a name along with a logo.

NASCAR revealed them both on Tuesday morning as the event draws closer.

The stock car racing company announced that the Xfinity Race that will be run on Saturday, July 1 on the Chicago Street Course will be called “The Loop 121.” It will feature 55 laps on the 2.2-mile street course that starts and ends on Columbus Drive with stretches on Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

This race will start at 4 p.m. central time on July 1

“Grant Park 220” will be the name of the Cup Series race that will be run on Sunday, July 2 with the top drivers in NASCAR running 100 laps on the course. This race will begin at 4:30 p.m. central time.

As part of the announcement, NASCAR announced that they would send local children to the Chicago Park District’s Summer Day Camp.

“As the home of the nation’s first automobile race in 1895, the inaugural Chicago Street Race will recognize the city of Chicago with the Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121,” said Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese in a statement. “For the first-ever Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, we are proud to continue to have a positive impact in the Chicago community by sending one local youth for each mile of the Grant Park 220 to the Chicago Park District’s Summer Day Camp.”

This will be the first-ever street course event for NASCAR in Chicago after previously racing at tracks and stadiums in the area. The July 1 and 2 races will be the first for the stock cars in the area since June 2019, when NASCAR staged an ARCA, Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

