Anthony, NM
The El Paso Times

El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests 3 men after gunshots fired from vehicle

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times,

5 days ago
El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested three men allegedly found with firearms and methamphetamine in the Upper Valley after gunshots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near the Texas-New Mexico state line.

The arrests occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday after a witness saw gunshots being fired out of a vehicle in Anthony, New Mexico, and then followed the vehicle about 6 miles south to Canutillo, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The witness led deputies to the vehicle parked outside a business in the 7100 block of Doniphan Drive, officials said. Deputies arrested the three men after allegedly finding methamphetamine, stolen property and an assault rifle and a handgun in the vehicle.

New Mexico authorities are investigating the shots-fired case over the state line in Anthony.

Drug trafficking:Man, 20, sentenced to prison after smuggling cocaine, fentanyl to pay drug debt

Brandon Rivas, 21, of the Upper Valley, was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a warrant on a theft case from 2021. On Tuesday, Rivas remained held under a total bond of $81,000 at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to jail records.

Julio Cesar Balderrama Jr., 28, of Canutillo, remains at the Downtown jail on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance with a $20,000 bond.

Fernando Hernandez Jr., 27, of Anthony, New Mexico, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released that same day on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond, which requires only a signature and a promise to show up to court, a jail log showed.

Crime:El Paso boy, 15, allegedly caught with gun, arrested in video of West Side shooting

Anyone with information regarding shootings, drug dealing and any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

