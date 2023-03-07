El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests 3 men after gunshots fired from vehicle

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested three men allegedly found with firearms and methamphetamine in the Upper Valley after gunshots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near the Texas-New Mexico state line.

The arrests occurred about 6:30 a.m. Friday after a witness saw gunshots being fired out of a vehicle in Anthony, New Mexico, and then followed the vehicle about 6 miles south to Canutillo, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The witness led deputies to the vehicle parked outside a business in the 7100 block of Doniphan Drive, officials said. Deputies arrested the three men after allegedly finding methamphetamine, stolen property and an assault rifle and a handgun in the vehicle.

New Mexico authorities are investigating the shots-fired case over the state line in Anthony.

Brandon Rivas, 21, of the Upper Valley, was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a warrant on a theft case from 2021. On Tuesday, Rivas remained held under a total bond of $81,000 at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to jail records.

Julio Cesar Balderrama Jr., 28, of Canutillo, remains at the Downtown jail on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance with a $20,000 bond.

Fernando Hernandez Jr., 27, of Anthony, New Mexico, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released that same day on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond, which requires only a signature and a promise to show up to court, a jail log showed.

Anyone with information regarding shootings, drug dealing and any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).