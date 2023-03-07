OU football: Winners and losers from the Sooners' NFL Combine performance

While spring football is still a couple weeks away from kicking off, preparation for the NFL Draft is heating up and several Sooners got a chance to showcase their talents at the NFL Combine over the weekend.

There’s also plenty of talk about future SEC schedules swirling, the Big 12 men’s and women’s tournaments are getting ready to start in KC, and more.

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez break down the latest with the Sooners:

Who was the biggest winner and loser among OU’s NFL Combine participants?

There were a few notable performances, from Anton Harrison’s 4.98 40 time to Jalen Redmond’s show of athleticism (which, for anyone who paid attention when Redmond for the sliver of time he was fully healthy at OU, wasn’t a great surprise). But the biggest winner was wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Mims measured at 5-foot-11, which isn’t tall for a wide receiver and is what he was listed at on the Sooners’ roster.

Mims had excellent showings on both the broad jump (10-9) and vertical (39.5), but his best showing came in the 40, where he ran a 4.38.

That’ll definitely get him plenty of attention among scouts who crave speed from the wide receiver spot.

On the other side, unfortunately it has to fall to offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Morris collapsed during his 40, reportedly suffering a hamstring strain that will limit him for three or four weeks. That’s valuable time that could’ve been spent working to impress teams ahead of the draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

What do you make of the SEC scheduling that looks like OU will get Texas, Missouri and Florida as its annual opponents?

Martinez: Texas and Missouri make sense.

The Red River Showdown against Texas is one of the best annual games in all of college football. OU and Missouri also have a 96-game series history of their own that dates back to a first meeting in 1902.

Florida isn’t an ideal annual opponent, though.

It’s a much further trip than the likes of Texas A&M and Arkansas, and there isn’t much history between the two programs. OU and Florida have only played each other twice.

But the Sooners are set to join a new conference, so it makes sense for them to pick up a relatively-new series.

Make the case for OU’s men making a run in the Big 12 Tournament

Martinez: It’s hard to envision OU winning the Big 12 Tournament, but the team is entering postseason play with momentum.

The Sooners won two of their last three regular season games with wins coming against then-23rd-ranked Iowa State and 22nd-ranked TCU.

Porter Moser also knows a thing or two about coaching in a tournament setting.

The second-year OU head coach led Loyola Chicago to a Final Four appearance in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and he experienced some success in last season’s Big 12 Tournament.

OU earned a 72-67 win over third-ranked Baylor in the opening round before suffering a 56-55 loss to 14th-ranked Texas Tech in the semifinals.

And the women?

Aber: The Sooners’ chances to make a deep run start with whether or not Madi Williams returns.

Yes, OU pulled off a Bedlam victory on Saturday with Williams missing almost all of the game after suffering an early injury, but Williams is the engine that makes the Sooners go and not having her during the tournament would make things very difficult.

But if Williams returns (and Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk said Tuesday that it was a possibility, though not certain) OU’s depth is what gives it a chance to make a deep run.

In a three-games-in-three-days scenario, depth gets tested the most.

The Sooners have plenty of different scorers (eight have led the team in scoring in games this season), and the younger players have some on recently. OU couldn’t have pulled off Saturday’s win without freshmen Beatrice Culliton and Reyna Scott.

If the Sooners make it to the final, they’ll have an excellent argument to earn a top-16 overall seed and a spot hosting in the NCAA Tournament. Win the tournament and they’d almost certainly draw a hosting assignment.

There’s plenty on the line for the Sooners this week in Kansas City.