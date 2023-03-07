Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Oklahoman

OU football: Winners and losers from the Sooners' NFL Combine performance

By Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez, Oklahoman,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJVCE_0lAhprGR00

While spring football is still a couple weeks away from kicking off, preparation for the NFL Draft is heating up and several Sooners got a chance to showcase their talents at the NFL Combine over the weekend.

There’s also plenty of talk about future SEC schedules swirling, the Big 12 men’s and women’s tournaments are getting ready to start in KC, and more.

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez break down the latest with the Sooners:

Who was the biggest winner and loser among OU’s NFL Combine participants?

There were a few notable performances, from Anton Harrison’s 4.98 40 time to Jalen Redmond’s show of athleticism (which, for anyone who paid attention when Redmond for the sliver of time he was fully healthy at OU, wasn’t a great surprise). But the biggest winner was wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Mims measured at 5-foot-11, which isn’t tall for a wide receiver and is what he was listed at on the Sooners’ roster.

Mims had excellent showings on both the broad jump (10-9) and vertical (39.5), but his best showing came in the 40, where he ran a 4.38.

That’ll definitely get him plenty of attention among scouts who crave speed from the wide receiver spot.

On the other side, unfortunately it has to fall to offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Morris collapsed during his 40, reportedly suffering a hamstring strain that will limit him for three or four weeks. That’s valuable time that could’ve been spent working to impress teams ahead of the draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

What do you make of the SEC scheduling that looks like OU will get Texas, Missouri and Florida as its annual opponents?

Martinez: Texas and Missouri make sense.

The Red River Showdown against Texas is one of the best annual games in all of college football. OU and Missouri also have a 96-game series history of their own that dates back to a first meeting in 1902.

Florida isn’t an ideal annual opponent, though.

It’s a much further trip than the likes of Texas A&M and Arkansas, and there isn’t much history between the two programs. OU and Florida have only played each other twice.

But the Sooners are set to join a new conference, so it makes sense for them to pick up a relatively-new series.

Make the case for OU’s men making a run in the Big 12 Tournament

Martinez: It’s hard to envision OU winning the Big 12 Tournament, but the team is entering postseason play with momentum.

The Sooners won two of their last three regular season games with wins coming against then-23rd-ranked Iowa State and 22nd-ranked TCU.

Porter Moser also knows a thing or two about coaching in a tournament setting.

The second-year OU head coach led Loyola Chicago to a Final Four appearance in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and he experienced some success in last season’s Big 12 Tournament.

OU earned a 72-67 win over third-ranked Baylor in the opening round before suffering a 56-55 loss to 14th-ranked Texas Tech in the semifinals.

And the women?

Aber: The Sooners’ chances to make a deep run start with whether or not Madi Williams returns.

Yes, OU pulled off a Bedlam victory on Saturday with Williams missing almost all of the game after suffering an early injury, but Williams is the engine that makes the Sooners go and not having her during the tournament would make things very difficult.

But if Williams returns (and Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk said Tuesday that it was a possibility, though not certain) OU’s depth is what gives it a chance to make a deep run.

In a three-games-in-three-days scenario, depth gets tested the most.

The Sooners have plenty of different scorers (eight have led the team in scoring in games this season), and the younger players have some on recently. OU couldn’t have pulled off Saturday’s win without freshmen Beatrice Culliton and Reyna Scott.

If the Sooners make it to the final, they’ll have an excellent argument to earn a top-16 overall seed and a spot hosting in the NCAA Tournament. Win the tournament and they’d almost certainly draw a hosting assignment.

There’s plenty on the line for the Sooners this week in Kansas City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Big 12 Tournament Ends Early for Kansas in 57-52 Loss to TCU
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Breaking: Kansas Announces Update On Bill Self's Health
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing After Texas' Win Over Kansas
Austin, TX17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas coach has to be restrained during loss before staffer throws student reporter's phone
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Looking to Carry Momentum Into Bulldog Invitational
Norman, OK2 days ago
OU Basketball: If Madi Williams is Out for Oklahoma, 'Somebody's Gonna Step Up'
Norman, OK2 days ago
Ryley Tate Wilson The Voice 2023 Audition “Dancing On My Own” Robyn, Season 23
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH23 days ago
UPDATED: Oklahoma Football Player Released from Hospital, Recovering at Home for Spring Break
Norman, OK2 days ago
CBB world blasts SEC coach’s ‘unacceptable behavior’
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX26 days ago
West Virginia Drops Heartbreaker in the Big 12 Championship
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Oklahoma cattle rancher featured on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Stillwater, OK3 days ago
NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for United Rentals Work United 500 based on qualifying results
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
Loran Smith: Why the Georgia football offense won't miss a beat under OC Mike Bobo
Athens, GA2 days ago
Update on Oklahoma Football Player Who Collapsed at Workout
Norman, OK2 days ago
Georgia Loses a Commit, Who's Up Next for the Bulldogs
Athens, GA2 days ago
Class 5A boys basketball: Del City 'stayed tough' to shut down Carl Albert for state title
Del City, OK16 hours ago
Oklahoma softball star twirls dominant perfect game
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma QB target Michael Hawkins announces commitment date
Norman, OK2 days ago
College softball world buzzing over another historic upset
Boston, MA1 day ago
OU Softball: Second Inning Explosion Powers Oklahoma Past Mississippi State
Norman, OK18 hours ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Rolls Southeastern Louisiana Behind Jordy Bahl's Perfect Game
Hammond, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy