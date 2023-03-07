Wadsworth OKs drag hour at park, but council president casts doubt on future permission

The controversy over a planned "Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour" in Wadsworth continued Monday, even as the organizer received a permit for the Saturday event.

In a statement dated Sunday, Council President Bob Thurber called the upcoming show divisive and said it has been promoted in a manner harmful to the city.

“I will be asking Wadsworth City Council to consider legislation that would ban adult oriented performances held on city property with minors in attendance,” Thurber wrote in his statement.

Wadsworth council president, drag show promoter differ on event

In a phone interview Monday night, Thurber said he was not inclined to introduce the legislation at the council’s meeting Tuesday.

Aaron Reed, a Wadsworth resident, has been promoting the event after a private venue in the city decided not to host the story hour.

Reed decided to move the event to a public park, and has been working with the city to obtain a permit. On Monday, Reed posted on social media that the permit had been approved, along with a photo of the signed document. It's now scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park.

“What’s that in my hand? Just a permit for the Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour!!! Boom Baby!” Reed wrote.

Reed said Monday night opponents of his show are using it for political gain.

“They are using my event as red meat to win over the MAGA base,” he said.

He said his focus at the event will be safety for attendees.

“Security is paramount. It is my No. 1 concern,” he said. “We are going to show the LGBTQ community of Wadsworth that usually walks in fear all the love.”

Council president: Adult-oriented shows inappropriate for children

Despite the statement released Monday, Thurber said he was inclined to wait until after the event to consider legislation.

“Maybe the better part of wisdom is to get beyond the 11th,” he said. “Let them have their event and take the oxygen out of (the issue).”

The council president said calls he has received and public comments at the Feb. 21 council meeting focused on the appropriateness of a drag time story hour for children. Tennessee, he said, recently placed limits on such shows when performed where children could attend.

“I would like city council to consider whether or not adult-type entertainment that involves children (is) appropriate in Ohio,” he said.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him ataashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.