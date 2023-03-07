Open in App
Greenville News

March Fashion: Spring style is mad for mid-century mod

By Ann Ricker,

5 days ago
Spring style pays homage to a Mid Century Modern aesthetic with Kodachrome inspired colors and 1960’s silhouettes. To recreate a look worthy of a young Pricilla Presley, choose A-Line shapes, anything with paillettes and lady-like accessories to finish off your look.

Photographer: Will Crooks Stylist: Ann Ricker Makeup and Hair: Latia Curtis Model: Alexa @ Directions USA Set Design: Tara Ashton Assistant: Piper Cashion Special thanks to Real Estate agent Drew Torres and his client for location

