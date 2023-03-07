Leland man acquitted of 2020 murder charge

A Leland man has been acquitted of murder charges following a jury trial in Brunswick County.

According to a judgment filed at the Brunswick County Courthouse, Ronald Merrick, 70, was acquitted on March 3. The judgement states the defendant appeared in court on the charge of first-degree murder and entered a plea of not guilty.

Bruce Mason, the attorney who represented Merrick, said while the jury cited no formal reason for its decision to acquit, he believes it came down to the defense of habitation law. This legislation gives occupants the right to use deadly force if they fear death or bodily harm for themselves or another person in the home.

A jury heard the evidence and arguments, and following deliberation, returned the not guilty verdict.

Leland detectives initially charged Merrick with second-degree murder in August 2020 after an argument resulted in the shooting death of Dondre Shaw, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Mason, that charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder in the state's indictment.

Mason thanked members of the jury for their time and said he was pleased with the decision.

"We were tremendously pleased with the outcome, not only because it was the right outcome but because Mr. Merrick is home with his family now instead of spending the rest of his life in prison," Mason said.

