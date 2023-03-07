Uber Eats partners with Tampa International Airport, a first in the country

Spring breakers will soon be able to have a beer waiting for them when they get off their flight in Tampa.

This morning, popular food delivery service Uber Eats announced a new partnership with Tampa International Airport (TPA) to bring mobile ordering to travelers and staff.

With the new “TPA to Go” program, customers are able to order food and drinks ahead of time and skip the line at more than 20 concession locations throughout the airport. Users will not be able to have food delivered.

The program is available to everyone including passengers, flight crew and airport staff. Travelers can set their location to the airport before they arrive and pick it up when they get there.

"Our partnership with Uber Eats is another way we’re elevating the guest experience by making shopping and dining at TPA easier and faster, which is a great value for our customers." said Laurie Noyes, Airport VP of Concessions and Commercial Parking.

TPA is the first official U.S. airport to partner with the delivery service, says Uber Eats. Though the company first partnered with the Toronto Pearson Airport, and later launched pilot programs at Ohio’s John Glenn International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

The partnership comes at a convenient time with spring break around the corner. The airport expects as many as 90,000 passengers on peak days during the period between March 7-April 10, according to a press release.