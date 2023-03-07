This NC town was named one of America’s favorite small towns for families to visit

The top spot went to Holualoa, Hawaii. (OK, so we’re not on a tropical island. Tough to beat, right?) But we hold our own here in North Carolina: Black Mountain was ranked No. 18.
The Family Destinations Guide entry for Black Mountain said: “Rolling hills, quaint small-town charm, and outdoor recreation opportunities abound in a mountain setting like no other.”
In fact, the Buncombe County town has recently added a few new attractions , as well, including a rooftop bar called The Bell Tower Black Mountain and Foothills Grange, a new restaurant with a large outdoor space and dedicated spot for kids to play. Its downtown is also packed with shops to browse, places to eat and a variety of art galleries to check out.
The publication is recognizing what we already know about the Carolinas: We’ve got a ton of really cool small towns . Other North Carolina towns with honorable mentions included Blowing Rock (No. 35) and Banner Elk (No. 139). In South Carolina, Georgetown (No. 53), Aiken (No. 59) and Beaufort (No. 67) made the list.
Comments / 0