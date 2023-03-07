Kamala Harris ripped for dubious childhood story about ‘bad conservatives’

Congressional staff members and journalists slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after a viral video showed her sharing another suspicious story from her childhood that attacked right-wingers.

“I grew up learning about — we called it ecology at the time, and so, some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying — and we talked about it in the context of conservation,” Harris told an audience Monday in Colorado during a discussion on climate policy.

“In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, ‘Well, why are conservatives bad, Mommy? I thought we were supposed to conserve things,’” she added.

“I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can,” Harris said before bursting into her trademark cackle .

Political pundits were quick to note the vice president has a history of telling false stories just like President Biden, when not outright plagiarizing events from the lives of historical figures.

“This never happened,” tweeted right-wing radio host Dana Loesch.

“I’ll take, ‘Things that never happened for $1,000,’” agreed Steve Guest , special adviser for communications for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“I bet Kamala and Joe sit around the fire and compare whoppers,” Red State columnist Buzz Patterson also said on Twitter .

“Her comms team would be wise to keep her far, far away from a camera and a microphone. Forever,” snarked Karoline Leavitt , a former spokeswoman for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and 2022 congressional candidate from New Hampshire

“I preferred the ‘fweedom’ story,” Spectator World deputy editor Freddy Gray also tweeted .

For years, Harris appeared to steal an anecdote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that recounted being separated from her parents during a civil rights march in Oakland, Calif.

“My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing, and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom,’” Harris told Elle magazine in October 2020.

The story is nearly identical to one told by the famous civil rights leader in a 1965 interview with Playboy magazine, in which he recalled a young black girl facing down a white police officer in Birmingham, Alabama.

“‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked at him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom,’” King said. “She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.”

Harris also made use of the story in her 2010 book “Smart on Crime” as well as her 2019 book “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.”

Biden, meanwhile, has claimed various levels of involvement with the civil rights movement for decades — despite telling the public he “was not an activist” following his failed campaign for the presidency in 1988.

A spokeswoman for the vice president did not respond to a request for comment.