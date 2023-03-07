Nick Mangold asks Aaron Rodgers if he ‘needs a realtor’ as Jets talk to QB
By Justin Tasch,
5 days ago
Derek Carr didn’t seem to get the message, so Nick Mangold is trying again with Aaron Rodgers.
As reports emerged Tuesday that Rodgers has had talks with the Jets as the longtime Packers quarterback mulls his NFL future, Mangold, the former seven-time Pro Bowl Jets center, took to Twitter to try to get Rodgers’ attention.
“I’m going to try this again. First time didn’t work out… What’s the word @AaronRodgers12? No one tells me anything so I figure I’d go to the source,” Mangold wrote . “Hit me up if you need a realtor.”
