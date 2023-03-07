Open in App
New York Post

Nick Mangold asks Aaron Rodgers if he ‘needs a realtor’ as Jets talk to QB

By Justin Tasch,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mp2Z9_0lAhlxYv00

Derek Carr didn’t seem to get the message, so Nick Mangold is trying again with Aaron Rodgers.

As reports emerged Tuesday that Rodgers has had talks with the Jets as the longtime Packers quarterback mulls his NFL future, Mangold, the former seven-time Pro Bowl Jets center, took to Twitter to try to get Rodgers’ attention.

“I’m going to try this again. First time didn’t work out… What’s the word @AaronRodgers12? No one tells me anything so I figure I’d go to the source,” Mangold wrote . “Hit me up if you need a realtor.”

The tweet came two days after Mangold used the same schtick with Carr, who ended up signing with the Saints on Monday.

“What’s the word @derekcarrqb? No one tells me anything so I figure I’d go to the source. Hit me up if you need a realtor,” Mangold wrote to Carr .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CSyl_0lAhlxYv00
Aaron Rodgers has had talks with the Jets.
AP

Trey Wingo first reported after midnight that the Jets and Rodgers “had conversations” on Monday.

Rodgers, 39, received permission to speak with the Jets, according to NFL Network.

Rodgers, who is due roughly $59 million this year, has not yet decided if he wants to retire, play a 19th season with the Packers or play for another team.

He recently embarked on a “darkness retreat,” in which he spent four days in complete darkness in part to contemplate his next move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zJEm_0lAhlxYv00
Nick Mangold salutes fans while holding a beer during his Jets Ring of Honor ceremony on Sept. 25, 2022.
Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

While Rodgers said last week on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that he has reached a “deep calm” after the retreat , he has yet to reveal his plans.

Mangold, 39, spent his entire 11-year career with the Jets and was inducted into their Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baltimore ice cream shop makes new flavor imploring Ravens to pay Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
The Jets are right to be excited by Aaron Rodgers, but just look at the competition
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Reality TV star Denise Russo dead at 44: ‘Most loving and loyal person’
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game
Itta Bena, MS1 day ago
Baker Mayfield will be a Buccaneers target as possible Tom Brady replacement
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Parents of slain Georgia football star Elijah DeWitt sue mall where he was killed
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers close to making Jets decision: ‘It won’t be long’
Green Bay, WI7 hours ago
Home plate umpire suspended after egregious game-ending strike call
New Orleans, LA16 hours ago
NYC mom distraught after son stabs teen sister: ‘He said he was angry’
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Ja Morant’s Powerade ads pulled as gun video fallout continues for suspended NBA star
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo’s ‘cranky’ back alters Yankees’ plans
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Saints’ Derek Carr energized after Raiders’ exit: ‘It lit a fire in me’
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Loony ‘environmental’ mandates will kill NYC’s middle-class housing
New York City, NY47 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy