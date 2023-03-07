These Are The Best Credit Cards Offered In The US Right Now & Many Have Huge Bonuses

If you've been thinking about building up your credit, signing up for a credit card might be your next step in doing so. But how can you make the right choice when looking for the perfect card?

What qualifies as "the best" depends on what Americans are looking for in a credit card, like awesome cash-back offers, low-interest rates, huge sign-up bonuses, and cool extra rewards just for owning it.

Each month, financial experts or advisors at Forbes and Nerd Wallet share what they think to be the best cards in the market right now, and there are a few both publications seem to rave about.

The one that receives a resounding five out of five stars from these money pros is the Wells Fargo Active Cash card, which doesn't force users to pay an annoying annual fee and has an impressive 2% cashback rate on all purchases.

This card also has a friendly intro period for new users with no APR for the first 15 months. After that, the APR will either be 19.49%, 24.49%, or 29.49%.

Another top-rated card that financial experts suggest is Chase's Sapphire Preferred Card, which comes with some pretty big bonuses, including receiving 60,000 points (valued at $750) when you use the card for $4,000 within the first three months.

Despite the card's pricier $95 annual fee, financial sites likeThe Points Guysay it's "the best" for beginners and travelers because you receive some hefty point bonuses for using the card while dining out or buying plane tickets.

However, if you really like to eat out at restaurants and enjoy attending a concert or watching streaming services, then Capital One's SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card might be your best option.

In March, Nerd Wallet gave this card five out of five stars for its $0 annual fee and the welcome 0% APR intro period.

Additionally, this one also has a ton of ways to earn money back simply for spending with the card, like the unlimited 3% cash back on dining and entertainment and a massive 10% cashback when using it on Uber apps.