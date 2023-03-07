Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Describes Precautionary Measures Behind Not Playing Against the Devils

Tavares woke up Sunday morning after his team’s 4-1 loss not feeling like himself. Although he’s felt better since then, the Leafs are taking a cautious approach with their captain.

NEWARK, N.J. — John Tavares said he woke up on Sunday following his team’s 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks feeling “tired" and "drained” but no dizziness before his Toronto Maple Leafs made the cross-continental trip from Vancouver to Newark, New Jersey.

“I just didn’t feel like the way I normally feel or what I considered to be my normal,” Tavares said following his team’s optional skate on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs' captain was an extra at practice on Monday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe later said they were being cautious with Tavares and would not play against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

After waking up on Sunday, Tavares informed the medical team that he wasn't feeling like himself. Even though he ended up feeling progressively better throughout the day, a collaborative decision with the medical team was made to have the 32-year-old captain sit out of the game.

"I think we all kind of came to the decision but I think in these situations it’s really important they kind of spearhead the call," Tavares explained. "I’m feeling good and would love to be in today, but the medical staff and as we talk through things, felt it was best to just be precautionary."

Tavares on the receiving of two big hits against the Canucks on Saturday, including one from Tyler Myers early in the game. The captain spoke to reporters after the game, saying he felt "good".

The Leafs are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season that spans 11 days from the west coast to a single game on the east coast against the Devils before returning home.

Given the unusual pattern, it's not a complete shock that Tavares woke up feeling tired after the game, but given the captain had been the recipient of some big hits, the other night, along with his previous head injury history (when he was kneed in the head by Montreal's Corey Perry in the 2021 playoffs), it's something staff had to be mindful.

But thankfully for Tavares, he continued to feel better throughout the day and is fully expected to be in the lineup on Saturday when the club hosts the Edmonton Oilers.

"Obviously, you want to play and you put a lot into preparing yourself day in and day out, being durable and prepping yourself for a long season. Sometimes it’s good to take a step back and be on the cautionary side."