Rutgers football recruiting: Long Island’s Korey Duff Jr. gets MVP honor at Under Armour camp in Florida

One of the top recruits for Rutgers football is Korey Duff Jr., a wide receiver from Long Island. On Sunday, Duff reeled in a pretty big honor.

Competing at the Under Armour camp in Orlando, FL, Duff was named the MVP of the wide receivers group. It is an impressive award for Duff to go down to Florida, compete and then be named the top at his position group.

There is a lot to like about Duff, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. A class of 2024 recruit, he plays for St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) .

According to 247Sport s, he is the fifth-best player in New York and the No. 29 tight end recruit in the nation.

He has a strong offer list that includes Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

In 10 games last year, Duff had 42 catches for 995 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns .

Related

Shaun O'Hara speaks to the impact Rutgers football's new offensive line coach will make: 'Nobody's going to outwork Pat Flaherty'

For Rutgers football, the 2024 recruiting class is off to a strong start. In November, offensive lineman Kenny Jones became the first verbal of the class.

Related

Rutgers basketball: What notable players have entered the college basketball transfer portal in March?

He was joined in January by four-star running back Gabriel Winowich from Michigan. Then in February, A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from New Jersey, became the latest commit to the Big Ten program.

Related

Rutgers football made an impression on Jack Hines during weekend visit