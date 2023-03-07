Naz Reid says LeBron James praising him is 'special feeling'

Naz Reid got high praise from LeBron James during a recent trip to L.A.

It was a memorable moment when Naz Reid found out LeBron James is a fan of his game.

The 6-foot-9 Minnesota Timberwolves big man was the receiving end of a LeBron compliment when the Wolves beat the Clippers in Los Angeles on Feb. 28. Reid had 12 points and eight rebounds in the game – an average night for him – and then found out afterward about LeBron's tweet.

"Naiz Reid got toooo much game!!" LeBron wrote, misspelling Reid's first name.

"That's a feeling you want growing up if you're in the sport of basketball or any sport if somebody that great notifying that your game is special. It's definitely a special feeling," Reid said on the Outta Pocket podcast . "I came into the league undrafted so I'm trying to get recognized. For one of the highest, if not the highest right now, to notice is a special feeling.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It's a fun podcast to listen/watch because the get into a variety of topics with Reid, including what it's like to play with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, why he picked the Timberwolves after being undrafted and how Milwaukee's Bobby Portis is probably the biggest trash talker he's met in the NBA.

Reid and the Timberwolves have a big game Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.