Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Affleck showed off his spot-on Bill Walton impression, perfectly honoring his Boston roots

By Cory Woodroof,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n46xt_0lAhgkj100

Actor Ben Affleck got a chance to share his stellar Bill Walton impression on the latter’s alternative NBA broadcast.

While appearing as a guest on Throw It Down with Bill Walton during Monday night’s Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers game, Affleck talked about growing up and watching Walton play his final years with the Celtics.

That stretch included the 1986 Boston title season.

With a young Affleck taking in Walton in his twilight years in the league, he developed a pretty on-point impression of Walton that he shared with the NBA legend.

Affleck didn’t seem to think it was all that good, but close your eyes and imagine Walton talking as the Oscar winner does his mimicry. It’s uncanny.

Like, that’s why Affleck makes the big bucks in Hollywood.

His well-established Boston roots likely helped him forge this impression, and he’ll have to toast himself with a fresh cup of joe from Dunkin’ for nailing Walton’s deep voice. The former Celtic seemed to get a kick out of it.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Larry Bird praised Bill Walton's passing on his trade to the Boston Celtics
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georges Niang discusses MVP race between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic
Denver, CO58 minutes ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Ryley Tate Wilson The Voice 2023 Audition “Dancing On My Own” Robyn, Season 23
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Fans were furious after a college umpire intentionally made a horrendous strikeout call as retaliation
Itta Bena, MS37 minutes ago
Latest bracketology roundup for the Hawkeyes ahead of Selection Sunday
Iowa City, IA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy