Change location
See more from this location?
Florida State
montanarightnow.com
DeSantis argues US should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid
By BRENDAN FARRINGTONANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press,5 days ago
By BRENDAN FARRINGTONANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press,5 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis positioned himself as the architect of a new conservative vision for the nation during a State of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0