Brian Kelly Details LSU DL Maason Smith's Availability For Spring Camp

Smith went down with an ACL tear in the Tigers' 2022 season opener against Florida State, looking to bounce back.

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith will be a non-contact participant during the Tigers’ spring practices, Head Coach Brian Kelly told ESPN on Monday.

Smith, who was due for a breakout season in 2022 where many believed he could make an All-American push, went down after celebrating a defensive stop early against Florida State in LSU’s 2022 season opener.

The former 5-star defensive lineman came out of the locker room in the second half on crutches with tears in his eyes with many expecting the worst where the worst became a reality for this program.

Smith recorded 19 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks during his freshman season in 2021 for LSU. He played in nine games, started four and missed the final few games dealing with a leg injury.

LSU attacked the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in several fresh defensive linemen to add depth to a position that needed just that.

The Additions:

EDGE Ovie Oghoufo - Senior - Texas

EDGE Bradyn Swinson – Junior – Oregon

DL Paris Shand – Junior – Arizona

DT Jalen Lee – Junior – Florida

DT Jordan Jefferson – Senior – West Virginia

The Tigers begin spring camp on Thursday where Smith has the opportunity to get back to his old ways and prove just how lethal of a weapon he will be for this program in 2023. As gifted as they come in college football, Smith comes into spring camp with something to prove.