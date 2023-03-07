Keys water quality group to meet

A group of Florida Keys scientists, elected officials and state and federal wildlife and marine life managers will hold two meetings this week to discuss one of the most important issues in the chain of islands: water quality.

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Water Quality Protection Program (WQPP) Steering Committee will meet in Marathon on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9, at the Marathon City Council chambers. The meetings will start at 9 a.m. both days.

Water quality has long been one of the biggest issues facing the Keys and its marine environment. The WQPP meetings have generally been some of the most informative, and the debate at the meetings has been some of the most robust, when it comes to water-quality issues and threats in the Florida Keys.

The Thursday meeting will also be available in real time for listening only via GoToWebinar: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7823453370565708382, with the webinar ID number 975-095-411. People can also listen by phone call at 415-655-0052, with the PIN number 611-149-948.

On Wednesday, members will take part in a workshop to develop a list of the WQPP’s key accomplishments, recommended modifications and future needs to include in an updated report to Congress.

The Congressional report includes “incredibly valuable data sets” for water quality and seagrass research in the Keys, and the report is “essential to show the value of programs and funding needs,” said Karen Bohnsack, who oversees the WQPP meetings for the Sanctuary.

A field trip boat tour of Florida Bay will follow the Wednesday meeting, which is scheduled to end at noon.

On Thursday, the WQPP Steering Committee will convene to hear updated information on 25 years of seagrass and water-quality monitoring, Florida Bay water quality status, results from a study on pharmaceutical contamination in bonefish, and follow-up discussions on opportunities for water-quality improvements associated with roadways and coastal resilience projects, among other topics.

Data from a three-year, 200-mile wide study revealed that bonefish are heavily medicated on various pharmaceuticals seeping from sewer systems not designed to break down drugs.

There were 58 different pharmaceuticals found in 93 bonefish sampled from Key Biscayne to the Marquesas Keys. Scientists found an average of seven pharmaceuticals per fish, while one specimen had 17 different drugs detected, according to a 2021 study commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and conducted by Florida International University’s Coastal Fisheries Research Lab.

The most commonly found pharmaceuticals were heart and blood pressure medications, antidepressants, prostate medication, antibiotics, pain relievers, antihistamines, antidepressants, anti-fungal medications, hormones and opioids. Pharmaceuticals are the new micro-pollutant threatening Florida Bay. Though other species were not tested, the researchers say these drugs are likely in other fish as well.

Bonefish is a $9 billion recreational saltwater fishery in Florida and supports 88,500 jobs, according to the study. Bonefish are one of three most sought-after backcountry fish. The top three also includes tarpon and permit fish.

Agendas for the meetings are posted at https://ocean.floridamarine.org/fknms_wqpp/steering_20230308.htm.

