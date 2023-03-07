'Those Guys Are Going To Compete': Ryan Day Non-Commital On Ohio State QB Battle

Ryan Day weighs in on the quarterback position in Columbus.

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day isn't tipping his hand when it comes to quarterback play in Columbus. One practice in and all three passers will have an equal opportunity to win the starting job.

"Those guys are going to compete and get a bunch of reps," Day said Tuesday following Day 1 of spring practice. "That's what's great. We're running three groups right now and there's a lot of reps to go around."

Kyle McCord might have the most experience among current quarterbacks on the roster, but the film is still raw. The Buckeyes haven't been in a position to find a full-time since C.J. Stroud took over for Justin Fields in 2021.

Stroud, who went on to be a two-time Heisman finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, nearly considered coming back for a fourth season, but ultimately ran to the NFL at the final buzzer. Production-wise, fewer passers will be able to meet his 8,100 passing yards and 85 touchdowns in two years.

The focus of the spring isn't on Stroud or where he'll land at the next level, but rather his heir apparent. Players at the NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis raved over McCord's potential but also gave positive reports on freshman Devin Brown.

“Devin has a tremendous arm as well,” former safety Ronnie Hickman said. “He can put that ball pretty far out there. It’s going to be a great, great battle between those guys. I’m sure Coach (Ryan) Day will make the right decision.”

McCord, a rising junior, primarily has served as the No. 2 option behind Stroud since 2021. He started in Week 3 against Akron back in 2021 and looked the part of a capable starter, completing 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown.

Since then, he's played in 12 games, mostly in a mop-up role, and completed 28 of 40 passes. His best game in 2022 came against Toledo, where he went 5-for-7 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Brown might have the most potential in the group due to his dual-threat mobility, but don't sleep on Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia, either. Day said that it was Day 1 and that a decision wouldn't be made after run-throughs.

Traits and situational football will be essential for whichever quarterback wins the starting job. Day mentioned that one of the x-factors he's looking for in a replacement is the ability to extend plays outside the pocket. That doesn't mean rushing for ample yards in the open field, but rather evading pressure when the pocket collapses.

"Each quarterback is a little bit different," Day said.

There's no "right quarterback" to fit Day's system. Since joining the staff as offensive coordinator in 2017, a multitude of quarterbacks has worked in Day's offense with different variables that made them successful.

J.T. Barrett was known for his mobility. Dwayne Haskins used his athleticism as a strength. Fields, who led Ohio State to the national championship appearance in 2020, was perhaps a mix of both Haskins and Barrett due to speed and arm strength.

And Stroud? He relied on consistency inside the pocket and following the script. When that failed in the College Football Playoff semifinal, he showed that his athletic traits could carry the load.

Day said there isn't one specific trait that would make a passer stand out. Instead, it's about finding the right option that can expand the offense past a one-dimensional form.

"Each quarterback has a different style, but ultimately that's what you're trying to get done," said Day. "You're trying to equate numbers in the run game and then have the ability to extend when applicable under the passing game."

