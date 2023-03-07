Open in App
Minnesota State
This Is The Most Underrated State Park In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
Photo: The Image Bank RF

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to build excitement for the sunshine season than by planning a trip to the most underrated park in your state! A handful of beautiful scenes are scattered throughout Minnesota , but one in particular offers visitors the opportunity to experience the views without having to worry about the crowds. Despite being overlooked all too often, this park is one of the best around!

According to a list compiled by Outside Magazine , the most underrated state park in Minnesota is Cascade River State Park located just 10 miles from North Shore.

Here is what Outside Magazine had to say about the most underrated state park in Minnesota :

"This wooded wonderland, 10 miles from the quaint North Shore town of Grand Marais, is home to a series of five magnificent waterfalls, as the mighty Cascade River drops a whopping 900 feet through ancient basalt lava flows in its final three miles. Avid hikers should check out the 3.5-mile Lookout Mountain Loop, with its panoramic views of Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world. In winter, a groomed cross-country ski trail provides hours of snowy fun."

For more information regarding the most underrated state parks across the country visit outside.com .

