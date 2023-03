WEAU-TV 13

Manure hauler makes first court appearance for Kewaunee County water pollution By WBAY news staff, 5 days ago

By WBAY news staff, 5 days ago

KEWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a manure hauling company accused of polluting the water near a Kewaunee County dairy farm made his first ...