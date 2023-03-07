Dead rodents found at 1 Fort Worth restaurant; 3 more closed for serious health violations

Three Fort Worth restaurants were closed during Feb. 19-25 inspections for serious health violations, and dead rodents were found at another, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

MK’s Sushi Restaurant at 2901 Fair Drive and Amigo at 3201 N. Beach St. were closed Feb. 21 for no hot water. MK’s Sushi was able to reopen the same day after another inspection.

The Post at River East, located at 2925 Race St., was closed Feb. 23 because the temperature in the walk-in cooler was 48. Safe food storage temperature is 41 degrees or below.

One establishment, Las Tarascas Meat Market at 3318 Azle Ave., scored 39 demerits on Feb. 20. Inspectors found dead insects on fly traps and noted that food was stored at unsafe temperatures. Las Tarascas passed a follow-up inspection three days later with 13 demerits.

In Fort Worth inspections, which are based on a demerit system, a score of zero is perfect. Restaurants that receive more than 30 demerits are required to immediately fix the most critical violations and start corrective procedures on all the other violations within 48 hours.

Hacienda Buffet Antigua at 1950 Menefee Ave., Prima’s Pasta and Pizza at 6108 S. Hulen St. and Restaurante Choluteca at 2803 Azle Ave. all scored 29. Violations included food stored at unsafe temperatures and not labeled correctly at the first two locations and no hand soap at the third location.

Hacienda Buffet scored a 19 in a follow-up inspection, but inspectors found dead rodents in the dry food storage area.

