K1 Speed to Open Fourth Florida Location in West Palm Beach

K1 Speed , the pioneering all-electric indoor karting brand, is preparing to expand in Florida with a new location in West Palm Beach . A recently submitted plan review shows the go-kart chain opening at 7970 Central Industrial Drive . It will be the brand’s third South Florida location, and its fourth in the state.

“Prior to our arrival,” a representative of the company told What Now on Monday, “indoor karting was dominated by gas-powered go-karts, which led to noisy, exhaust-filled environments. Not only did our fully electric go-karting clean up the air and create less noise, but people were surprised to see the performance advantages of electric motors, such as instant torque (or power).”

The success of the brand’s first location in Carlsbad, California , led to growth in that state and then around the country—and the world. There are more than 40 locations in the U.S., plus more than ten international locations in countries like France , Canada , Mexico , and China .

Part of the K1 Speed experience is the brand’s onsite cafe, the Paddock Lounge .

“Our Paddock Lounges aren’t your typical karting concession stands, but rather more a stylish lounge that features modern decor, black & white images from motorsport’s history, wooden accents and Edison-style lighting,” the representative said. “Our menus typically include all the fan favorites: mac n cheese bites, hamburgers, wings, nachos, pizzas, chicken tenders, and more. We sell a full selection of non-alcoholic beverages such as Pepsi products, iced teas, Gatorade, and Red Bull energy drinks. And many of our locations sell beer & wine for adults 21 years of age and older who have finished racing for the day.”

National Director of Operations Drew Percival told What Now that the West Palm Beach location is working toward an opening this summer.

