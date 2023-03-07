Open in App
Alabama State
The Greeneville Sun

Still the 1? QBs rise, DT Jalen Carter falls in top pick odds

By Field Level Media,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThIAl_0lAhaLvO00

Bryce Young exits the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with a firm grip as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, oddsmakers say.

FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings all upped Young's chances of being the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft over the past week, despite Young's decision to postpone his passing session and on-field testing until the Alabama Pro Day on March 23.

Young is -190 at FanDuel with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud +350 and ex-Florida QB Anthony Richardson making another big climb to +600.

Richardson, with his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, led all quarterbacks at the combine in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump.

Will Anderson, who worked out as a defensive end, is the top defensive player at FanDuel at +1200.

No player dropped further in No. 1 pick futures odds this past week than ex-Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The pre-combine buzz around Carter pushed him to +550 to be drafted No. 1. After he left Indianapolis to turn himself in for a reckless driving and drag racing warrant connected to the deaths of two people in Athens, Ga., Carter dipped to +4000 at FanDuel.

He's +5000 at DraftKings, and both books list Carter on the board behind former Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson (+3500).

BetRivers took a $1,000 bet on former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to be the No. 1 overall pick at +2500 odds (potential payout of $25,000) with another $1,000 wager on Wilson being the first defensive player drafted at +550.

Defensive players are also taking a hit in No. 1 pick futures after Bears general manager Ryan Poles all but admitted there's not much of a chance Chicago will pick No. 1 overall. As the Bears fish for the best trade offer, the most likely scenario involves a team that needs a quarterback swapping picks with the Bears.

Richardson opened at +10000 at BetMGM and was +500 as of Tuesday morning.

Richardson has 22.7 percent of the handle at BetMGM, where Young is the leader in total handle at 28.8 percent.

At PointsBet, Richardson is just +350 -- dead even with Stroud -- and Young is the favorite at -165.

--Field Level Media

