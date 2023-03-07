Open in App
Arlington, TX
Focus Daily News

Portions of Interstate 30 and SH 360 May be Closed Overnight March 6-10 and March 13-17 for Bridge Construction

By News Staff,

5 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation’s work continues on the $233 million Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington. Closures listed below are subject to changes...
