Mallie Coleman's grit sparks Livingston Academy basketball comeback, trip to TSSAA semifinals

MURFREESBORO – Mallie Coleman has played with her left hand taped as Livingston Academy's starting point guard this season.

Her thumb has come out of place multiple times. That hasn't kept her off the basketball court. A broken nose didn't stop her either.

She and her Livingston Academy teammates are too focused on a TSSAA BlueCross Girls Basketball State Championships run, which tipped off Tuesday with a 63-60 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Greeneville at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.

Livingston Academy (28-7) plays the South Gibson-Dyer County winner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Greeneville finished its season 27-9.

"I dislocated it three times," Coleman said. "It just keeps popping out of place. It won't stay in place."

Added Livingston Academy coach Leslie Riddle, "She needs surgery. She refused it to play the season."

Coleman scored 15 points and was 7-of-12 from the free-throw line against the Lady Greene Devils. She also had five rebounds, three steals and three assists, and was a key cog in Livingston Academy overcoming a 16-point deficit against Greeneville.

Coleman was supposed to be in a cast after surgery. But that would mean she wouldn't be on the court as the team's 5-foot-6 floor general.

"I would have been out," said Coleman. "I just tape it up and go."

Coleman's grit was synonymous with the Lady Wildcats' play against Greeneville. The Greene Devils led by as many as 16 in the first half when Kyla Jobe's 3-pointer gave Greeneville a 21-5 lead eight seconds into the second quarter before Livingston Academy trimmed the deficit to 10 by halftime and took a 40-36 lead after three quarters.

Coleman was one of four Lady Wildcats in double figures. Sophomore Ellie Butler, the District 7-3A MVP, added 14 with three assists and four rebounds. Aleah Melton also had 14 and Halle Ledbetter scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Lindy Carter led Greeneville with 12 points. Jobe had 11 and Lauren Bailey, a Miss Basketball finalist, had 10.

"We really have been a second-half team," Riddle said. "I don't think we've been down that far. We have been a second-half team. I wish I could fix that."

