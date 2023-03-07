Open in App
Livingston, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Mallie Coleman's grit sparks Livingston Academy basketball comeback, trip to TSSAA semifinals

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lR1hA_0lAhYMEV00

MURFREESBORO – Mallie Coleman has played with her left hand taped as Livingston Academy's starting point guard this season.

Her thumb has come out of place multiple times. That hasn't kept her off the basketball court. A broken nose didn't stop her either.

She and her Livingston Academy teammates are too focused on a TSSAA BlueCross Girls Basketball State Championships run, which tipped off Tuesday with a 63-60 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Greeneville at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.

Livingston Academy (28-7) plays the South Gibson-Dyer County winner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Greeneville finished its season 27-9.

"I dislocated it three times," Coleman said. "It just keeps popping out of place. It won't stay in place."

Added Livingston Academy coach Leslie Riddle, "She needs surgery. She refused it to play the season."

Coleman scored 15 points and was 7-of-12 from the free-throw line against the Lady Greene Devils. She also had five rebounds, three steals and three assists, and was a key cog in Livingston Academy overcoming a 16-point deficit against Greeneville.

Coleman was supposed to be in a cast after surgery. But that would mean she wouldn't be on the court as the team's 5-foot-6 floor general.

"I would have been out," said Coleman. "I just tape it up and go."

Coleman's grit was synonymous with the Lady Wildcats' play against Greeneville. The Greene Devils led by as many as 16 in the first half when Kyla Jobe's 3-pointer gave Greeneville a 21-5 lead eight seconds into the second quarter before Livingston Academy trimmed the deficit to 10 by halftime and took a 40-36 lead after three quarters.

LADY VOL SIGHTING: Tennessee Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper watching TSSAA girls basketball quarterfinals

TSSAA GIRLS SCHEDULE: TSSAA basketball girls state tournament schedule 2023

CRYSTAL BALL: Our Tennessee high school basketball experts pick all 4 girls state champions

Coleman was one of four Lady Wildcats in double figures. Sophomore Ellie Butler, the District 7-3A MVP, added 14 with three assists and four rebounds. Aleah Melton also had 14 and Halle Ledbetter scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Lindy Carter led Greeneville with 12 points. Jobe had 11 and Lauren Bailey, a Miss Basketball finalist, had 10.

"We really have been a second-half team," Riddle said. "I don't think we've been down that far. We have been a second-half team. I wish I could fix that."

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mallie Coleman's grit sparks Livingston Academy basketball comeback, trip to TSSAA semifinals

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Lebanon event raising money for man injured in boating accident
Lebanon, TN19 hours ago
New search for missing DeKalb County woman to take place
Smithville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bradley Central Beats Cookeville to Advance to State Finals
Cookeville, TN1 day ago
Lady Wildcats Set To Face South Side In 3A Championship
Livingston, TN1 day ago
Cookeville Massage and Bodywork open for business in Cookeville
Cookeville, TN2 days ago
Drug bust lands McMinnville woman behind bars
Mcminnville, TN4 days ago
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in February 2023
Cookeville, TN3 days ago
Follow-Up from Tuesday car vs. pole Crash in Rockwood
Rockwood, TN1 day ago
ONE FOUND DEAD IN CROSSVILLE, ONE IN ROCKWOOD & THREE IN COOKEVILLE
Cookeville, TN8 days ago
Happa Hunny Salon and Spa open for business
Cookeville, TN2 days ago
1 adult, 2 teens found dead in Cookeville apartment
Cookeville, TN8 days ago
Clarksville man, teen arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
Sparta man arrested in Wednesday night White County homicide
Sparta, TN10 days ago
Police find family dead inside Cookeville apartment
Cookeville, TN8 days ago
3 found dead in Cookeville apartment, police investigating 'isolated incident'
Cookeville, TN8 days ago
Wednesday Crash Has Two Transported to Local Hospitals with One Facing Charges
Kingston, TN1 day ago
Warren County woman arrested for drug, child endangerment charges
Mcminnville, TN4 days ago
KSP CHECKPOINT GONE WRONG
Knifley, KY15 days ago
2 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after resident notices ‘suspicious behavior’
Gladeville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy