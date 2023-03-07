Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
93.1 WZAK

Kidnapped Americans In Mexico 2 Found Dead, 2 Alive

By BridgetEE,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GHIx_0lAhYCPF00
Source: Arterra / Getty

According to Mexican officials two of the four Americans kidnapped by armed gunmen in a Mexico border city on Friday were found dead, two were found alive and one of the two found alive is severely injured. The Americans were located at what appears to be a medical clinic in Matamoros.

In a Tweet from Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios:

“Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found,” “Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later.”

The four Americans, who were friends traveling from South Carolina to Mexico so one of them, a mother of six, could undergo a medical procedure across the border. Once they crossed the border, they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen, then forcibly placed in a truck. Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers.

The State Department has a “Do Not Travel” warning in place for Tamaulipas state due to “crime and kidnapping.”

We will be keeping the families of this horrific incident uplifted in our prayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0lAhYCPF00
Source: Radio One Digital
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC4 days ago
Friend Who Accompanied 4 Kidnapped Americans in Mexico Talks of Harrowing Day
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Wife of Mexico kidnapping survivor says he's "just glad to be alive"
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
NY woman kidnapped on Mexico trip then allegedly forced to Yemen by dad and brother for arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY22 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy