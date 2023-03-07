Terry Sims, ex-Bethune-Cookman HC, joins Alabama State staff
By Steven J. Gaither,
5 days ago
Former Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims is back in the SWAC — this time as an assistant.
Sims, who spent six seasons as head coach at B-CU, will join head coach Eddie Robinson’s staff at Alabama State as Director of Football Operations, a source close to ASU told HBCU Gameday. The hiring was first reported by Xs and O’s Podcast online.
Terry Sims concluded his Bethune-Cookman career with a 38-39 record overall, with winning campaigns in four of his seven seasons as a head coach. He was initially set to be replaced with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, but that fell apart and Bethune-Cookman eventually hired alumnus Raymond Woodie Sr. to take over the program.
Alabama State went 6-5 in the first season under Eddie Robinson Jr., finishing third in the SWAC East behind Jackson State and Florida A&M
