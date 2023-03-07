Open in App
Youngstown, OH
Man arrested after police say he assaulted woman, trashed Youngstown restaurant

By Joe Gorman,

5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism and misdemeanor domestic violence after reports said he threw food at a female restaurant patron and trashed a West Side restaurant.

Richard Schneider, 51, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. He was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Periscoop on Mahoning Avenue after police were called for a fight.

Man reports theft of $27K from car parked at Boardman gym

Reports stated that when officers arrived they noticed a window to the restaurant broken and inside there was food, barbecue sauce and pots and pans all over the floor of the kitchen.

A woman hiding in a storeroom said Schneider was also in there and police found him there. Reports said he appeared to be very drunk and his hand was bleeding from several cuts.

The female restaurant patron told police he came to the restaurant drunk and began arguing with her over cheese, at one point throwing food at her, including potatoes. He also knocked over several pots and pans, reports said.

Another witness told police Schneider shoved the woman and also threw food at her. The victim said she may have been hit in the head with a potato, reports stated.

Paramedics treated Schneider for the cuts on his hand before he was taken into custody, according to reports.

