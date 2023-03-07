Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Cable line falls on car, closing busy Youngstown intersection

By Gerry Ricciutti,

5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A problem with a utility pole created a dangerous situation in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the intersection of Midlothian Boulevard and Erie Street.

Supports holding up a large section of cable snapped, causing the line to fall into the road and hit a passing car. Fortunately, the driver wasn’t hurt.

Firefighters and police had to re-direct traffic while they waited for utility crews to move the cable out of the way.

The area will remain closed until the repair work is done.

