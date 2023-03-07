Cable line falls on car, closing busy Youngstown intersection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A problem with a utility pole created a dangerous situation in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the intersection of Midlothian Boulevard and Erie Street.

Supports holding up a large section of cable snapped, causing the line to fall into the road and hit a passing car. Fortunately, the driver wasn’t hurt.

Firefighters and police had to re-direct traffic while they waited for utility crews to move the cable out of the way.

The area will remain closed until the repair work is done.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.