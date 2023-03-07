Open in App
Austin, TX
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns' Savion Red: WR or RB? Sark Reveals 'Goal' of Position Change

By Zach Dimmitt,

5 days ago

Savion Red's positional versatility has been talked about since he joined the Texas Longhorns, even drawing comparisons to NFL star Deebo Samuel. But coach Steve Sarkisian is now making the change official.

The Texas Longhorns running back room will look like a shell of its former self next season, as star ball-carriers Bijan Robinson and Roshcon Johnson are set to begin their NFL careers after departing from the Forty Acres.

But with major change comes some major decision-making, and Savion Red is finding himself involved in both this offseason.

The former Grand Prairie, Texas product was a three-star receiver - per 247Sports' rankings - upon his arrival in Austin. But while he had small flashes as a true freshman this past season, Red's obvious athleticism made it hard to ignore the depth he could bring at running back.

Red's positional versatility has been talked about since he arrived on campus, even drawing comparisons to NFL star Deebo Samuel. But coach Steve Sarkisian is now making the change official.

"He spent a year playing wide receiver for us," Sarkisian said Monday after spring practice. "Now, we're gonna train him at running back, and the goal is that we have a guy who can do both, that maybe we can put some pressure on defenses when he's on the field."

Red found himself buried on an offense with talented play-makers, but one that was inconsistent through the air. He still managed to receive some key late-season reps in November before finishing his freshman year with six catches for 34 yards. Even before he stepped foot on the field, some of the vets on the team were already throwing the lofty comparisons Red's way.

“He’s like a Deebo Samuel - a bigger guy who runs with the ball like a running back," Texas receiver Jordan Whittington said last season. "He reminds me of me. It’s like I have a twin out there.”

Red seems to fit the pass-catching running back mold given his size and athleticism. At 5-11, 206, he likely won't be trucking defenders over, but can use his receivers skills on passing downs to get open in space before out-speeding a linebacker in coverage. And in Sark's offense, getting players open never seems to be the issue.

Sarkisian admitted that the versatility that Johnson and Robinson brought made him realize how important it is to have a running back that does both. He sees the same potential in Red.

"We have to recreate that in different ways, and this is one of the ways that we can," Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns now have an entire spring and summer ahead to get Red accustomed to life as multi-purpose offensive player. And already with a full season under his belt, it's a safe bet that he'll receive more than six offensive touches in 2023.

