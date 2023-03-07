Open in App
Tacoma, WA
The News Tribune

Tacoma road is closed after encampment fire causes structural damage. Here’s where

By Liz Moomey,

5 days ago

The Union Avenue off-ramp that connects to South Tacoma Way is closed, the City of Tacoma announced in a news release Monday.

The ramp was damaged after a fire on Feb. 27.

According to Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke, the department received reports of smoke and flames at 5:30 p.m. Two engines found a homeless encampment on fire under the off-ramp.

Meinecke said hand-built structures, piles of debris with mattresses and tires were on fire.

There were no witnesses, and the fire department was not able to determine how the fire started, he said.

The ramp was permanently closed March 2. The off-ramp will remain closed until further notice.

According to Steve Carstens, the city’s Public Works project supervisor, staff is determining the full extent of damage. An initial inspection found expansion joints in the deck have heat damage, as does the adhesive material holding them in place. The bearing pads and the girder flanges, or the horizontal section of I-beams, also show fire damage.

The city’s Public Works Engineering Division is working with a consultant to access damage and determine repairs needed, the release stated.

Drivers can detour from Union Avenue to South Tacoma Way by South 38th Street.

Comments / 0
