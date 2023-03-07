Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

La Cueva defense holds strong, Bears move on to semi-finals

By Bradley Benson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOwmO_0lAhVfzF00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number four seed Carlsbad Cavegirls and 5th ranked La Cueva bears battled in the Pit Tuesday morning for the right to advance to the semi-finals. In a low scoring affair, La Cueva came out victorious 44-26.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

After a poor shooting performance by both sides in the first half, the Bears picked it up in the third quarter, improving their shooting percentage to 53.3%. La Cueva was able to grow its lead to as many as 22 and sealed the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfmiQ_0lAhVfzF00

La Cueva will now play the winner of Sandia and Hobbs on Thursday at 9:45 am.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Volcano Vista wins back-to-back state championships
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Hope Christian back to the state finals
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
ATC advances to its ever first championship game
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albuquerque Academy wins first championship in 29 years
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Pecos defeats Menaul for state title bid
Pecos, NM1 day ago
Volcano Vista wins thriller vs Organ Mountain, advances to second straight title game
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Sandia to play in state title game for first time in 20 years
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Tohatchi wins 3A girls basketball championship
Tohatchi, NM1 day ago
Lobo mens’ basketball hoping for a win against Utah State
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
State Tournament Basketball: Thursday Recap
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Budget stops Santa Fe from moving forward with indoor soccer team
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Pay it Forward military softball tournament happening this weekend
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
How to Watch: UNM vs. Utah State in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
State Tournament Basketball, Girls Quarterfinals recap
Rio Rancho, NM4 days ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico United players read to Albuquerque students
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
UNM selected as location to study pedestrian safety
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM7 days ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Businesses could get up to $50k through ABQ Tourism Grant Program
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Cleaning costs, New developments, Warm and windy, Major makeover, Special guests
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Southwest Albuquerque house fire declared a ‘total loss’
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Los Ranchos Art Market welcomes visitors on windy Saturday
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
One person hospitalized after SE Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
UNM plans to redevelop University and Central property
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy