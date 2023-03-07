Hoda Kotb Returns To ‘Today’ After Daughter Spends Time In The ICU

The extended Today family suffered a health scare recently when Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Hope was hospitalized for several days. As a result of this family emergency, Hoda was also absent from work. But as of Monday, March 6, with important updates to share.

Hoda is the mother of daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, who she co-parents with former partner and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The couple split last year but remain on good terms and split the girls’ time between the two households. Here is where things stand for Hope now.

Hoda Kotb was absent from ‘Today’ while Hope was hospitalized

Recently, Hoda’s three-year-old daughter Hope was hospitalized, sending mom out of work to look after her. With Hoda returned to Today, she was able to explain to her concerned co-workers and audience members why she was gone and what happened. “I feel like, life is one way on a Monday — and we all have our Mondays and we complain about them,” began Hoda, speaking with co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “We’re like, ‘Oh, what a crummy Monday,’ and then Tuesday rolls around and something really hits hard, and you realize that Monday was actually pretty awesome.”

“So for us, it was little Hope had to go to the hospital, and she was in the ICU for a few days and then the hospital for another week and it was really scary.” Fortunately, the family has crossed a major bridge, as Hoda further shared, “I am so grateful, she’s home. She’s back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely.”

Hoda is grateful to all who helped

Hoda also discussed with her colleague Savannah Guthrie the fresh perspective this experience with Hope gave her. “You know what I realized too, Savannah?” Hoda asked. “It’s like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. So I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses.” Thanks to them, Hope is now “vibrant and brilliant.”

Hoda is especially grateful to the “nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held.”

This lesson in gratitude is one Hoda has worked hard to impart upon both Hope and Haley. Hoda recalled a moment when Hope was feeling unwell and the child showed her mom two confetti stars and said, “I got two, Mom. One for me and one for you.” Hoda was touched, reflecting later, “This child, even when she’s not feeling good, she still giving everything away.”