Kealakekua, HI
The Sacramento Bee

Artist accused of harassing dolphins in Hawaii says he won’t stop. ‘It’s magical’

By Don Sweeney,

5 days ago

A 65-year-old man who calls himself “Dolphin Dave” on social media faces charges of harassing dolphins and a humpback whale for online videos, Hawaii officials say.

Wildlife officers saw David Jimenez swimming after a pod of spinner dolphins in Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park on Monday, March 6, a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources news release said.

Department officials went to the bay after receiving reports that Jimenez had posted an Instagram video of himself snorkeling close enough to a humpback whale to nearly touch its fin, the release said.

Officers cited Jimenez, who describes himself as a “visionary artist” and musician on Facebook, on charges including harassing wildlife in a state park, the release said.

Jimenez told officers he won’t stop swimming with whales and dolphins “because it’s magical and others do much worse things,” the release said.

Jimenez did not immediately respond to a request from McClatchy News for comment on March 7.

Whales and dolphins are protected by state and federal laws, wildlife officials said.

Bison gores 71-year-old woman at Yellowstone. It’s the second attack in three days

Feeding a grizzly along the road? Yellowstone tourists continue to flout wildlife rules

Man turns his back to moose to take selfie in national park. Don’t do that, rangers say

