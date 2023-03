brooklynvegan.com

Alaska Reid taps A.G. Cook for debut LP ‘Disenchanter,’ shares “Back To This” By Amy Geiger, 5 days ago

Montana-born, Los Angeles-based artist Alaska Reid has announced a her debut LP, Disenchanter, due July 14 via Luminelle (pre-order). It was co-produced by A.G. Cook, ...