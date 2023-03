Bryce Young exits the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with a firm grip as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, oddsmakers say.

FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings all upped Young's chances of being the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft over the past week, despite Young's decision to postpone his passing session and on-field testing until the Alabama Pro Day on March 23.