Raines Feldman Welcomes Former Federal Prosecutor and Congressional Candidate Will Rollins to its Stellar Litigation Team

Raines Feldman bolsters its high-profile litigation team with the addition of Will Rollins, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, to the Firm’s Los Angeles office.

A former federal prosecutor with the Terrorism and Export Crimes Section of the National Security Division, Will is an experienced litigator whose trial practice has included white-collar, counterterrorism and counterintelligence cases.

“Will’s unique background combined with his passion for justice enhances our skillset at the crossroads of business, advocacy and law,” said Jonathan Littrell, Raines Feldman’s managing partner. “With his experience in government and private practice, Will brings a rich and diverse background that will further strengthen our growing firm and further expand our ability to meet the needs of our clients nationwide.”

After graduating from Dartmouth College and Columbia Law School, Will clerked for two federal judges in California. Before entering government service, he was an associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the largest litigation firm in the world.

“I look forward to working closely with such an outstanding team of professionals as we partner with our clients to navigate a variety of disputes inside and outside the courtroom,” Will said. “I’ve been impressed by Raines Feldman’s record of success and its collaborative culture makes the firm a perfect fit for me.”

Raines Feldman has been steadily and purposefully expanding across the country and has recently added several high-profile partners including prominent New York-based business litigator Simon Miller to manage and grow the firm’s New York office. The firm also added media and intellectual property partners, Rami Yanni and Bill Hochberg in Los Angeles; and, beefed up its Corporate practice by bringing in well-regarded partners Mitchell Cohen in Los Angeles, and Derek Dundas in Orange County.

About Raines Feldman

With offices located in Los Angeles, Orange County and New York, Raines Feldman stands at the crossroads of finance, media, and real estate. Clients partner with Raines Feldman on transformative deals, complex transactions, and high-stakes litigation because we provide practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing our clients’ businesses.

