Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Bucks won't have Antetokounmpo, Holiday against Magic

4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando.

Milwaukee’s injury report for the game lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as unavailable. Antetokounmpo has a non-COVID illness and Holiday has a sore neck.

The Bucks also won’t have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews. Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip) and Gary Harris (sore left adductor) also have been ruled out for Tuesday’s game. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

