Gershwin, Porter and all that jazz

Take a stroll through the French Quarter some sultry moonlit night. You’ll take in a rollicking mélange of jazz, swing, Dixieland and ragtime.

Like New Orleans jazz itself, you can’t pigeonhole the wild hybrid that is New Orleans-born pianist/singer/composer/animator Chris Walters.

If he were a tribute artist, he says, he’d be more Randy Newman or Tom Waits than Michael Buble or Frank Sinatra.

He’s the iconic old-time piano player with a porkpie hat and a stogie, tickling the ivories of an upright in the back of a smoke-filled bar. (Matter of fact, he played that part in a “Touched by an Angel” episode, but the scene ended up on the cutting-room floor.)

He’s a voodoo brew with a swingy dash of Randy Newman ragtime, a hint of Tom Waits’ gravely growl, and a waft of lived-in drawl from Dr. John the Nitetripper.

His albums have raucous titles like “Yay! Everybody, Yay!” (2012), “Boneyard Thieves” (2018) and "Whisper & Howl" (2019).

He also loves Cole Porter and George Gershwin, though his relationship with Gershwin was at first a forced march.

“When I was in high school, the band instructor wanted to get me out of his hair, so he encouraged me to learn Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ for the spring concert. Afterwards, he said, ‘I had no idea you’d actually learn this piece.’”

At 18, he played it again and became a top-five finalist in the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra’s Gershwin competition.

He went on tour as director/pianist for Barbara Mandrell, pianist for Alabama and director/pianist for J. D. Souther.

Along with their own spin on “Rhapsody in Blue,” the jazz trio of Walters, Zeb Briskovich on bass and Miles Vandiver on drums will tackle Gershwin’s bluesily- beautiful "Concerto in F," a quintessentially Gershwin-esque New York piece, and selections from his folk opera “Porgy and Bess.”

And because the concert is a burlesque, an absurdist variety show, it has plenty more to tickle the audience’s fancy.

“Cole Porter’s ability to marry melody and lyric is unmatched by most songwriters,” said Walters. “It’s cheeky, upbeat and of-the-time, but also full of his tormented, dark psyche.”

You’ll also hear Walters’ own songs, styled in 1930s swing to blend with the rest of the show.

“Though I approach dark subjects about the seedier aspects of life,” he hinted, “I try to do so with humor and, I hope, wit and charm.”